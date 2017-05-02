HKTDC witnessed 19,000 buyers

Recently held Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) International Home Textiles and Furnishings Fair had more than 19,000 buyers & attendees from mature markets like Australia and Korea, as well as emerging markets including the Chinese mainland, Brazil, Russia, Malaysia and the Philippines saw double-digit percentage growth.

“Hall of Glamour” that is the premium zone of the Home Textiles Fair, showcased renowned leading brands. Benny Leung, director of J-Tex (H.K) CO., said that this year they had met with new buyers from the US, UAE, India and Portugal, and some of them were interested in negotiating OEM partnership received a lot of attention from the visitors. Indian exhibitor Sai Exports brought new embroidery fabrics to showcase at the fair, attracting not only existing customers from Singapore and Taiwan whom they had met at the fair in the last two years, but also new buyers who are planning to place orders for 300 pieces of each design and color for a selection of decorative cushions.

On the other hand, the buyers, Zsuzsi Regmi and Bikky Regmi from Canada said that they had met with eight to ten potential Indian suppliers at the fair and are potentially interested in trendy designs and organic fabrics. They also shared their plan to order 1,000 pieces. The increasing awareness about the environmental protection interprets that the green designs are haunted increasingly. The on-site survey conducted by HKTDC found that buyers consider eco-friendly products to have the highest growth potential this year.

As said by Abdur Rashid, deputy director of Export Promotion Bureau Bangladesh “As our products are renowned for their good quality, unique designs, fine craftsmanship and eco-friendliness, our exhibitors have received many buyer inquiries and have met with new buyers from Europe, Japan, and Korea.”