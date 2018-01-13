Hong Kong Fashion Week set to begin on January 15 to 18

Around 1,400 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions will showcase the latest fashion designs, global brand collections, garments, fashion accessories, fabrics and clothing accessories at the 49th edition of Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter which begins on January 15. The four-day show is being organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

Under the theme “New-World Explorers,” this year’s Hong Kong Fashion Week features more than 20 events, including fashion parades and presentations, seminars, as well as a buyer forum and networking reception.

Responding to growing demand for workplace uniforms, the fair this year is introducing the new “Corporate Fashion and Uniforms” zone. A fashion parade and a related seminar will also be organised, with representatives from the garment, construction and fashion design industry invited to offer a multifaceted view on new growth opportunities in the uniform market.

At the event the World of Fashion Accessories, features the latest designs in bags, footwear, legging and socks, gloves, scarves and shawls. Other thematic zones include the Fashionable Sportswear and Urban Clothing zones, which return after their successful debut last year; and the International Fashion Designers’ Showcase, which features fashion design talents from around the globe. The fair also welcomes new exhibitors from Malaysia, while group pavilions from the Chinese mainland, India, Indonesia, Japan and Pakistan will also be featured at the event.

Hong Kong exhibitor Innee-Sedona International will showcase a range of fashion accessory collections from the Céline Dion brand. Last year, the company was appointed the sole Asia-Pacific distributor of products from the brand curated by the singer and celebrity. In 2017, Céline Dion partnered with the Canadian the Bugatti Group to launch her eponymous label, which includes handbags, luggage and other fashion accessories. Each piece reflects Céline Dion’s preferences, lifestyle and attention to detail combined with quality and craftsmanship. The brand’s 2018 SS collection will make its Asia-Pacific debut at Hong Kong Fashion Week, showcasing a range of products including handbags, luggage and small leather accessories.

Other featured products at the fair include: the Japanese company Avenir International’s children’s wear, featuring tweed fabric made by well-known British brand Linton; the Hong Kong exhibitor Antonhill’s chef’s uniform, which is 80 per cent stain-resistant and breathable; Hong Kong exhibitor Heltex’s eco cashmere collection, made from undyed and unbleached cashmere; as well as a new textile product featuring temperature-control functions, jointly developed by the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA) and the Institute of Textiles and Clothing of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, suitable for both general apparel and specialised medical applications.

A series of seminars and forums will be held during the four-day fair, where industry professionals will offer insights and share the latest market information. Leading international fashion forecaster Fashion Snoops will present its latest forecast and analysis on men’s and women’s wear for SS2019. Other seminars will discuss issues such as cleaner production, footwear design and innovation.