ICA Bremen’s training program in May 2017

Scheduled from 9th to 16th of May 2017, ICA Bremen has planned to deliver a six day ‘Cotton Classing & Testing’ training program in Bremen, Germany. ICA Bremen, an international center of excellence for cotton testing, research, and quality training.

The announced program is aimed to educate individuals striving to gain an in-depth knowledge in classifying cotton, testing of cotton and textile machinery. There would be an optional two-day course; “Learning about Machinery” that will be delivered in association with the Institute of Textile & Process Engineering (ITV). The training will take place on May 18-19 at ITV in Denkendorf, Germany.

According to Karsten Forese from the ICA Bremen; “This year ICA Bremen continues its popular Classing & Testing training. We will cover essential basics regarding the quality of cotton and explore other topics in more detail to give participants good knowledge of important aspects of visual and instrumental quality evaluation for their work in the cotton industry.” He further added that: “After the great feedback we got from delegates on last year’s ‘Learning about Machinery’ course, we decided to offer it once again in cooperation with one of Europe’s biggest textile institute, the ITV Denkendorf.”

The cost of the training program for the ICA/ BBB members would be around €900 while that for that of non-members the cost will be €1,100. The ticket price will include the training material, refreshments, visit to local warehouse and a welcome meal and a farewell meal.