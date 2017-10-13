ICA Singapore trade event witnessed 600+ delegates

As said by the official sources above 600 delegates are attending the two day trade event by the International Cotton Association also named as ICA, in the Singapore. The two day event started on the October 12, 2017 at the Raffles City Convention Centre in Singapore and will end up on October 13, 2017. From ginners and growers to spinners and merchants, the event has brought together the major players in the cotton industry, offering all delegates the chance to network, meet colleagues and attend lectures by international speakers. This annual event is believed to be an opportunity for the delegates to gain maximum insights at macro level from the speakers who are covering the topics like global economy and the rise of block chain.

“We are pleased that ICA has chosen Singapore for its annual cotton event. It clearly signifies the growing importance of Asia in the world cotton industry. Singapore is one of the world’s largest agri-commodities trading hubs, and International Enterprise (IE) Singapore is committed to working with the sector to ensure Singapore continues to be a leading trade hub that stays relevant for its needs,” said Amreeta Eng, IE Singapore’s group director for trade promotion.