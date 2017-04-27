IGATEX – An international textile technology exhibition

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Textile Industry, Mr.Hassan Iqbal, inaugurated the 10th International Textile Machinery and Garment Technology Exhibition, IGATEX Pakistan on Wednesday 26th 2017 at Karachi Expo Center and will end on 29th of April. The event is organized by FAKT where more than 550 companies from 30 different countries are presenting their latest machinery and technology at the exhibition.

While addressing the attendees he said that the export sector of Pakistan will soon get the paybacks of the PM’s Rs. 180 billion packages for textile. He also said that the textile sector contributes about 55 to 60% to the net exports of the country and this is the reason why the government of Pakistan is taking serious measures to resolve the issues and provide better productive opportunities to the textile sector in Pakistan. ‘It is the priority of the government to meet the energy needs of the textile sector’, he added.

While appreciating the IGATEX he said that such exhibitions are really helpful to promote the exports as it provides more exposure to the local producers and helps them showcase their capabilities that can surely drag attention of international customers hence, increased the productivity of the sector. On the other hand, he also asked the traders to take full advantage of such exhibitions and try to find more opportunities out of these ventures.