IIJ targets wallpaper manufacturers at Heimtextil

Experts from Industrial Inkjet Ltd will be meeting major wallpaper manufacturers at Heimtextil to update them on IIJ’s development of a full speed industrial wallpaper-production capability using digital technology. After more than two years of painstaking research and testing with partner Konica Minolta on a solution that can compete with conventional printing methods on both productivity and cost- per roll, IIJ will be showing results at the show at Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

The IIJ team will be armed with sample rolls, printed on its demonstration digital system, to demonstrate how the landscape is dramatically changing in wallpaper production where ink performance and cost, print width and speed are all now within reach. A new IIJ video on digital wallpaper production can be viewed here. The system prints a wide range of typical wallpaper media, including paper, PVC and non-woven (coated and un-coated), at high speed. The system in not restrained on image length and can print mural-wall images back-to- back without a gap.

“We have a series of meetings lined up with key wallpaper manufacturers who are the ones demanding new solutions for digital printing wallpaper at full production speeds,” said John Corrall, Managing Director of IIJ, the world leader for bespoke systems for industrial inkjet printing. “We see this market as at a tipping point now. With the right solution digital has the potential to dramatically change the production of wallpaper. Not just the low-volume mural applications, but also high-volume mass production. We believe our solution will prove economic even for mass production – which will mean a major change for wallpaper designers who will suddenly find themselves free to radically change how we decorate our homes.” Inkjet division. Its head office is, it also has offices in America.

For more details contact

Sarah Collard

Marketing and Communications

Tell: + 44 1954 232023

PR contact:

Colin Harding

Shaw Communications

Tell: + 44 7730 435400

About IIJ

Based near Cambridge, UK, Industrial Inkjet Ltd is a leading industrial inkjet specialist and the official sales and technical support centre for Konica Minolta Inc. products outside of Asia. It offers advice on any aspect of the use of inkjet technology in industrial applications. IIJ provides complete printing solutions for a wide range of applications such as packaging, care, security and product decoration. IIJ supplies and services its equipment world-wide. www.industrialij.com

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. is a technology company of creative minds that provides innovative solutions to business and society. Konica Minolta is committed to offer an easy path to digital and help customers utilize digital technologies in the most effective way. Konica Minolta has been developing and manufacturing inkjet products, such as inkjet printhead, textile printers and high-value- added inks, with superb performance and enhanced values for industrial applications, by utilizing its proprietary precision processing technologies and material technologies that underlie its products' advantages in saving energy and resources. Giving shape to ideas with breakthrough innovations, Konica Minolta rises to the challenges of creating new value.

Learn more at www.konicaminolta.com/selector/inkjethead.html