Imagine the future of print with Mimaki at FESPA 2019

Mimaki Europe, a leading manufacturer of inkjet printers and cutting systems, will inspire customers to explore creative, innovative, profit generating possibilities in a futuristic atmosphere at the FESPA Global Print Expo 2019 (Munich, Germany – May 14-17, 2019). Under the theme “Imagine the Future of Print”, the company will take visitors to its booth (stand B6-A30) on a journey through its world-first and market-first innovations in printers, software and cutting-edge solutions, to demonstrate how they can take their businesses to the next level.

Another must-see stop along that journey will be a brand-new Mimaki large format printer, displayed at FESPA 2019 for the first time in EMEA. Featuring a best-in-class combination of productivity and print stability, new application opportunities, boosted usability and unprecedented substrate range flexibility, the new Mimaki print platform will provide a glimpse into future developments of UV LED inkjet technology. Due to Mimaki’s development of the 3D printer and its slicing software, preparation and printing of 2,5D up to multiple layers will be easy and fast.

A further highlight on the booth this year will be the new FDM 3D printer for the small Print to Object market, focusing on JIG self-production.

The journey continues with workflow efficiency, which will be the keyword for Digital Printing for years to come. As Mimaki already introduced its IoT solution for the UJF-7151plus and the JFX-series, this year’s FESPA visitors can learn about the next phase of IoT showing a glimpse of the new upcoming software Job Controller IP. Come and learn how your improved efficient workflow is going to look like with Mimaki’s solutions!

Connectivity with Gravograph and Trotec laser systems will be fully supported in the latest Rasterlink Rip.

Designed with a futuristic theme, Mimaki’s largest ever FESPA booth will lend a glittering silver guise to proceedings. As an example, LED-lighting paths on the floor will lead to a central hanging kaleidoscopic installation, incorporating UV digital print on mirrors. Encompassing four key business areas strategically integrated across the booth – Sign Graphics; Industrial Products; Textiles and 3D – flagship Mimaki technology and a wealth of exciting, creative applications will be showcased.

Visitors will also be able to take part in product demonstrations and engage directly with the Mimaki team. To learn more about how they could implement and use Mimaki technology to offer and sell new inkjet applications, Mimaki visitors will also have access to some leading designers and creative professionals who regularly use digital print within their work. Connecting customers, partners, designers and innovators to generate new and rewarding collaborations will be key to Mimaki’s FESPA 2019 show and vision for the future.

“With the help of our industry-acclaimed inkjet print and cutting technology, we will use the show to demonstrate how businesses can become forward-thinkers and boost productivity in a more advanced workflow. At the same time, we will also encourage and welcome visitor ideas, feedback and requests too – as always, this is essential R&D learning for us,” adds Drion. “What’s more, why not talk to us live at the show using #FutureofPrint and tell us what you think? In addition, go to Mimaki’s registration page for a chance to win one of 50 fantastic Flic Wireless Smart Buttons that we will give away during the show.”