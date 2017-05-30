Increase customer footfalls with Quantzig analytics

Quantzig now offers a new merchandising analytics assessment that enables the lead lifestyle, apparel and footwear retailer in the United Stated to optimize the promotion and store front. It has helped the company to increase the profit as well as customer satisfaction. The solution helps the company to gather more data and make a further decision on the basis of this detailed data.

Merchandising is a complex structure. An ideal stock and marketing levels can be difficult to determine. This solution helps the company to optimize the merchandise collection as well as work precisely on the layout of the storefront. It also helps to track new products, their performance, the markdowns, and promotions as well as the improvement of margins; said was so in the official press release by Quantzig.

The recent research project of Quantzig was to provide an exclusive view of customer, inventory, and demand across multiple channels, products, and categories with an aim to help the client to formulate a detailed merchandising decision. A team of merchandising analytics experts gathered information from sources such as POS, inventory statistics, weblogs, loyalty data, and social media to develop an effective merchandising plan and assortment optimization solution.

Quantzig’s consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail analytics solutions work with predictive analytics and prescriptive analytics, in order to help the client firm to deal with pricing and promotion strategies, effectively. It also helps to deal with demand forecasting, merchandising plan and sales. Other solution offered include, assortment planning, shelf space allocation, key sales trigger analysis, marketing mix modeling, and sales KPI tracking and performance measurement among others.