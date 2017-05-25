Increase in cotton yarn, cloth production in Pakistan

Pakistani Cotton yarn and cloth production have increased by 0.78% and 0.51% respectively during the first three-quarters if the ongoing fiscal year, in comparison to the same period in the last year. During July 2016-March 2017, 2.572 million tons of cotton yarn was produced as compared to 2.552 million tons in the same period last year.

According to Media reports of Pakistan, the domestic yarn production in March 2017 was recorded at 287,450 tons as against 282,695 tons in March last year. During the last nine months, about 784.250 million square meters of cotton cloth were produced, in comparison to 780.233 million square meters in the corresponding period last year, the reports said. Pakistan recorded cotton cloth production of 87,500 thousand square meters in March 2017 as against 86,500 square meters in March 2016.

On the other hand, according to the reports, the jute goods production decreased by 7.95 % during the period under review, at 41,793 tons against 45,402 tons in the same period last year. On month on month basis, 7,085 tons of jute goods were produced in March 2017 as compared to 2,681 tons in March 2016. In the time period of last 9 months, the sacking production was recorded at 23,702 tons as compared to 25,095 tons during the same period last year, down by 5.55%, the reports said.