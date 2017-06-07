Increasing demand for Italian textile machinery

The year 2017 has started on a positive note for Italian textile machinery manufacturers. According to the ACIMIT, for the first quarter in 2017, the orders for textile machinery has increased in Italy as well as in other parts of the world.

According to the president of ACIMIT, Raffaella Carabelli, “Orders for the start of 2017 confirm a positive trend in major foreign markets and a climate of trust for Italy’s textile industry that is on the upswing.” The orders index for textile machinery compiled by ACIMIT for the period from January to March, grew by 24%, compared to the same period in 2016. The index value stood at 113.7 points.

This growth regarded mostly markets abroad, where the index came in at an absolute value of 124.1 points (+26%). In Italy, the increase compared to the period from January to March 2016 was 16%, with an absolute value of 71.5 points. Carabelli said that “The index data for the first three months of the year confirm the positive signs ascertained by our businesses in various foreign markets.” The dynamic trend for Italy’s domestic market originates, on the other hand, with the National Industrial Plan 4.0. “A renewed climate of enhanced trust is currently perceived in the textile sector, triggered by the government’s commitment to enact a range of significant incentives for the Country’s manufacturing system,” added Raffaella.

