Increasing Pakistani cotton demand in International markets

Mr Zafaryab Haider, Director General Pest Warning & Quality Control of Pesticides Punjab said that Pakistani cotton demand is increasing in the international markets. He said that he hopes that this year the cotton crop would be profitable.

He urged cotton producers to follow the guidelines provided by the Agriculture Department for cultivation of cotton crop.

Due to the increase in cotton demand, PCGA is interested in providing Rs 200 per maund extra premium to growers over clean cotton picking.

A subsidy of Rs 800 and Rs 500 was being offered per bag for potash and DAP for proper use of fertilizers and to reduce the cost of cotton crop production.

He advised growers to complete cotton sowing by May 31 and cultivate recommended cotton seeds only. He also stressed on keeping a strength of 35,000 cotton plants per acre.