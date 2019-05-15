Indorama Ventures Announces the launch of DEJA™, a 100% rPET brand

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), a global chemical producer, offers new 100% rPET (recycled PET) brand DEJA™ as part of its continuous commitment to deliver responsible and sustainable growth.

IVL’s new 100% rPET fibre brand DEJA™ is available in various forms such as recycled flake, pellet, fiber and filament for use in multiple applications. Headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, IVL has operating sites in 31 countries on five continents and a global manufacturing footprint across Africa, Asia, Europe and North America.

IVL continues to build durable competitive advantages through its diversified portfolio, supported by a responsible approach to sustainable business, people and the environment; creating value for society and for customers. DEJA™,100% rPET products are derived by recycling 4.17 billion plastic bottles yearly and transforming them into extra-ordinary, innovative, product ingredients. The DEJA™ brand enables forward-thinking companies to make a decision based on performance and innovative future-proofed materials. IVL have been at the forefront of the process in developing the technology to convert rPET bottles into highly usable products for over 40 years. IVL’s heritage in pioneering recycling technology for global applications has ensured consistent delivery and innovation in changing and challenging environments.

The investment in and introduction of 100% rPET brand DEJA™ is IVL’s response to global concern around the world on environmental impact, particularly in relation to plastic. Trade customers and end consumers are increasingly demanding transparency in how the businesses that they buy from are managing their environmental responsibilities.100% rPET brand DEJA™ addresses environmental responsibilities and concerns all along the value chain by offering both education and leadership; providing clear evidence that what is available for purchase and use has been produced sustainably.

IVL continues to focus on providing new performance-led solutions and materials with added functionalities. By offering DEJA™ as a new global, sustainable, ingredient brand, IVL gives customers a performance led, 100% rPET brand that will help distinguish them from their competitors.

With unique access to IVL’s global recycling sources DEJA™ has complete traceability from source to supply. Recognising plastic as a valuable resource; DEJA™ ingredients are made from recycling PET bottles and save millions of bottles from landfills each year. DEJA™ transforms plastic bottles into innovative ingredient products to protect the future with a low carbon footprint and a strong geographical imprint. DEJA™ is remade to be remade again.