Industry 4.0, denim development- A session hosted by IAF

The International Apparel Federation (IAF) will be hosting a session on Industry 4.0 and denim development at the Texprocess Symposium. IAF, partnering with Messe Frankfurt has organized part of the four-day symposium that will start off from May 9, 2017. At the same time, a session will be organized to speak about ‘Implementing Industry 4.0 successfully in the fashion industry’.

Held in Frankfurt, the symposium will also conduct three sub-sessions where the IAF members and that panel will speak about the vitality of the digitalization in the relevant industry and also about how it can actually be implemented by the clothing manufacturers, retailers and brands. Further will be addressed about how the start-ups are using the new digital technologies to formulate new business models and entice consumers.

IAF, on the last day of the event, will be hosting a session on ‘Developments in denim and lessons for the rest of the industry’. The audience will get the latest updates about innovation in materials and the way machinery is transforming the denim industry and creating new value as well as sustainability in the fashion world.