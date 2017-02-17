International summit on textile colouration- A focus on sustainability

Organized by SDC International, the International Summit on textile Coloration 2017 will be held on 8th of March, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. According to the publically announced details, the conference will provide a chance to all the textile colourists, buyers, retailers, garment producers, academicians and researchers from around the world to discuss technical innovations and the GREEN initiatives in the textile coloration industry.

The event will be addressing some of the difficult questions regarding technical innovation and environmental sustainability in the textile coloration industry. The event will consist of three sessions;

• Compliance in Colour Management

• Compliance in Textile Coloration

• Compliance in Fashion

Offering the visitors, an opportunity to meet potential leads who are striving to bring a change in the textile industry, the event is expected to witness a large number of visitors from all parts of the world. To know more from the event organizers visit, www.sdc.org.uk.