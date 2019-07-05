International trade fair for innovation in fashion and textiles

“Avantex Paris was the very first trade fair to feature innovation and sustainable development in services, materials and technologies for the fashion industry. This forward-looking approach underlying the events of the Messe Frankfurt France cluster has never ceased to surprise me. This is as much due to the consistent interest of our visitors for this now obligatory stopoff at the firms reinventing fashion as it is to the energy and vibrancy of our exhibitors, who are thrilled to be proposing an alternative for the future to the sector” explains Michael Scherpe, President of Messe Frankfurt France.

An international perspective

As in previous years, Avantex Paris offers a broad view of innovative materials and technologies. The major global players will be presenting their latest high-tech developments on this occasion and showing samples of their most technical fabrics. Start-up businesses will be showcasing the results of the research and experiments that they have conducted on fashion manufacturing processes. In keeping with Zero Waste Design, the show will this year be highlighting biotech and biodesign. This will provide an opportunity to discover new methods of assembly, new manufacturing processes stemming from biotechnologies that are environmentally friendly, such as, for instance, the concept of biocouture developed by Openbio Fabrics. The latter will present the results of their developments, which are based on bacteria and yeasts. Other companies returning to the trade fair are Induo from France, which produces functional textiles, Cortex with its inimitable pleated prints and Wisher Industrial from Taiwan with its technical textiles.

Leatherworld Paris

“In keeping with our strategy, Leatherworld demonstrates its status as a specialist event for this material, with leather of course but also with the entire range of synthetic alternatives on the market. Never closing the door to alternatives, this trade show reflects current trends and is open to all flexible materials, both animal- based and artificial ones such as fake fur. I am particularly pleased this season to see the return of our South African friends, who are attending again with both skins and finished products” continues Michael Scherpe, President of Messe Frankfurt France.

A comprehensive showcase for global sourcing

This year, Leatherworld will again show a broad selection from international suppliers, both from tanneries/taweries and manufacturers of leather goods, gloves or footwear. China, the premier supplier to France and Germany of finished and semi-finished products, as well as fake fur and alternatives to leather, will be represented by a large number of firms. Dutch and Bangladeshi exhibitors will be showing their ranges in fake fur for the first time. South Africa, which counted 10 exhibitors in 2018, will be back again and showcasing raw materials and very high-quality skins.

Focus on related materials

The drop in the number of sources for procuring leather and skins as well as the demands from ready-to-wear labels to limit use of animal-based materials have accelerated development of synthetic or bio-based materials, products based on raw materials that are plant-based. Leatherworld, which remains first and foremost a trade fair for materials, wanted to shed a different light on these related products, which represent the innovative alternatives to conventional skins. A lecture and catwalk shows will be dedicated to these topics. These events will enable visitors to discover the global offer and to make additions to their sourcing.