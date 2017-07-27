Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition

World’s most important destination for sourcing fabric and accessories
March 2018
Opening time: 09:00 to 18:00
Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center
South entrance-168 East Yinggang Road, Shanghai, China
Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics (formerly known as Intertextile Shanghai Fair) was first launched in 1995, with cooperation from Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT and China Textile Information Centre. It is one of the world’s leading apparel fabrics and accessories fairs.
Why Visit?
1- 3,341 exhibitors from 26 countries and regions
2- Exhibition space of 187,000 sqm gross
3- 71,450 visitors from 103 countries and regions
4- Grasp the latest trend for the upcoming season
5- Comprehensive fringe program
6- All you need at 1 place to enrich your sourcing trip
Contact Exhibitors:
Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd
11/F, Office Tower 1, Century Metropolis
1229 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area
Shanghai 200122, P.R. China
Tel: +86 400 613 8585
Fax: +86 21 6168 0788
Email: info@china.messefrankfurt.com
Official Website: www.messefrankfurt.com