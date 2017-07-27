Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics-Autumn Edition

World’s largest apparel, fabric, and accessories fair

October 11-13, 2017

Venue: National Convention & Exhibition Center

China Shanghai Shi Lai Port Road Qingpu

District No. 111, Shanghai, China

http://intertextile-shanghai-apparel-fabrics-autumn.hk.messefrankfurt.com/shanghai/en/visitors/welcome.html

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics is the world’s largest apparel fabrics and accessories fairs. It is a comprehensive platform to showcase your supreme apparel fabrics and accessories. There are lots of business chances to meet the potential customer, explore new market opportunities, learn about next season’s trends, and add value to your business.

Contact Co-Event Organizer:

Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd

11/F, Office Tower 1, Century Metropolis

1229 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area

Shanghai 200122, P.R. China

Tel: +86 400 613 8585

Fax: +86 21 6168 0788

Email: info@china.messefrankfurt.com