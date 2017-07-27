Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics-Autumn Edition

World’s largest apparel, fabric, and accessories fair
October 11-13, 2017
Venue: National Convention & Exhibition Center
China Shanghai Shi Lai Port Road Qingpu
District No. 111, Shanghai, China
http://intertextile-shanghai-apparel-fabrics-autumn.hk.messefrankfurt.com/shanghai/en/visitors/welcome.html
Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics is the world’s largest apparel fabrics and accessories fairs. It is a comprehensive platform to showcase your supreme apparel fabrics and accessories. There are lots of business chances to meet the potential customer, explore new market opportunities, learn about next season’s trends, and add value to your business.
Contact Co-Event Organizer:
Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd
11/F, Office Tower 1, Century Metropolis
1229 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area
Shanghai 200122, P.R. China
Tel: +86 400 613 8585
Fax: +86 21 6168 0788
Email: info@china.messefrankfurt.com