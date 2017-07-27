Intertextile Shanghai: Global gathering for business

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics is the world’s largest apparel fabrics and accessories fairs. Held bi-annually in March (Spring Edition) and October (Autumn Edition), it is a comprehensive platform to showcase your supreme apparel fabrics and accessories.

The global fabric and apparel industry are all set to gather at the Shanghai this October where the textile world will witness suppliers from more than 25 countries and the traders and buyers from more than 100 different countries of the world.

Previously about 84% of buyers attended the 2016 Autumn Edition, while 89% were satisfied with meeting their objective of placing orders for the upcoming season. Many buyers also attend the fair to discover new products and innovations, making Intertextile an ideal platform to release new collections and products – that of 39% said they attended to source new items and innovations.

This year the functional lab of the fair will feature a wide selection of innovative yarns & fibers, fabrics, accessories, finishes & coatings, membranes and more, particularly for athleisure, sports, and outdoor wear, as well as lingerie.

The Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Autumn Edition 2017 is co-organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Textile Information Centre. You can get all the details of the event online.

Source: Messe Frankfurt