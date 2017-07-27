Textile exhibition for home textile and accessories

August 23-26, 2017

Venue: National Convention & Exhibition Center, Shanghai, China

Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles is a 4-day event that offers networking opportunities available at the show are extensive too. Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles boasts of more than 42,000 trade visitors, who attend the show on a regular basis. Informative seminars and business forums are also held here. An exclusive brand launching event is hosted at the special Trends area that is set up at the show, which takes up a total exhibition space of 170,520 square meters.