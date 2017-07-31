Intertextile Shanghai showcase products from 7 countries

Companies from Pakistan, Korea, Belgium, India, Morocco, Taiwan and Turkey are all set to bring their specialized products for display at the Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Autumn edition, being held in Shanghai during August 23-26, 2017. The domestic pavilions with present the Haining, Shaoxing, Tongxiang and Yuhang with fabric options for buyers.

The show is organized by Messe Frankfurt (HK), the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, and the China Home Textile Association and is seen as a gateway to Asian Home Living market. It is expected to provide the suppliers from around the world huge business potential in the region. Over 1,200 exhibitors from seven countries are expected to participate besides four domestic regional pavilions presenting products from the region.

Different Korean companies, that specialize in fashionable microfiber fabrics, polyester blankets and curtain fabrics, and will present a full range of machine-made natural dyed sewing products.

While the exhibitors in the Pakistan pavilion will showcase bedding products 100% combed and carded cotton or bamboo cotton. Pakistani companies have also developed a reversible stitching technique for bed sheet sets that helps save water and electricity. The Taiwan Pavilion will showcase eco-friendly fabrics and yarn with features including anti-odour, anti-ultraviolet, black-out, fire-retardant and fireproof and water repellent.

The leading industry experts like Somfy, Shidian, Huatong, Nanhai Yongfeng and Xu Sheng will also be presenting their sun protection system as well as electric curtains. Also, the digital printing factories such as DIGITEX and MS Printing Solutions will introduce their printing technologies. Meanwhile, Wuxi Pengda, All-Nice Coated Production (Suzhou), Kunshan Caidu and Shanghai Twinjet will demonstrate the printing process on site in the Digital Printing Micro Factory.

The list of exhibitors is available online.

Source: Fiber2Fashion