Invitation: Mayer & Cie. press roundtables at ITMA Barcelona

“Stay a winner. With Mayer & Cie.” That is our motto for ITMA 2019. At our press roundtables at the fair, we want to get you acquainted with our efforts to help our customers remain on the winning side. That includes our enhanced machines; new premium types and a machine study that makes a long-established technology shine in new splendour. Our customers definitely profit from developments in the field of services, too. We have accomplished them in an ambitious sprint to digitise our company.

We offer three sessions of press roundtables at ITMA. Each will have its own focus and hosts. All sessions will be held at our booth C204 in Hall 8.0. After having answered your questions, you will have the opportunity to inspect our exhibits.

Technology focus – Friday 21 June 2019, 11 hrs.

We want to introduce you to our machine study that brings an established technology to a new flight of fancy. This is also a perfect opportunity to find out more about our latest developments in technology, machines and applications. Marcus Mayer, Managing Director of Mayer & Cie., and Axel Brünner, Head of Product Management and Service, will be your hosts.



Sales focus – Friday 21 June 2019, 16 hrs.

Benjamin Mayer, Managing Director of Mayer & Cie., and Wolfgang Müller, Head of Sales as well as Pre- and After Sales, will share their views on developments in the circular knitting industry. They will show how Mayer & Cie. has tackled the past year’s downturn in demand and how new areas of business are evolving.



Technology and service focus – Saturday 22 June 2019, 11 hrs.

This roundtable will be hosted by Axel Brünner, Head of Product Management and Service, and Wolfgang Müller, Head of Sales and Pre- and After Sales. They will give you an insight in our technological advantage and our latest developments in terms of both machines and services.