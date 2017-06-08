iPad textile care POS app by CleanCloud

A USA based Software company CleanCloud has launched an iPad point of sale (POS) solution. The newly introduced application is specifically designed for the dry-cleaning and laundry industry. The company will be demonstrating the app that integrates its easy-to-use software at the Clean Show that will be held from 5th to 8th of June this year, in Las Vegas.

The application is specifically built for iPad and iOS and is able to use all of the Clean Cloud features that includes accepting the orders from remote locations, online and in-store selling, managing delivery routes, invoicing customers and businesses, and obtaining real-time business reports.

Working since 2014, the CleanCloud is trusted by the Laundromats and dry cleaners in more than 35 countries around the world. According to the statement given by CTO and co-founder of CleanCloud, David Griffith-Jones; “We are delighted to be launching the latest version of our award-winning solution, providing dry cleaners with a stylish and compact POS solution that incorporates powerful cloud-based retail management software. Visitors to Clean Show 2017 will be able to experience live demonstrations of this unique and easy-to-use solution with CleanCloud staff providing end to end knowledge and support for retailers.”