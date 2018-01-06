IranTex Tech 2018

January 15-18, 2018
Venue: Exhibiran International Fair Ground,
Tehran, Iran.
http://www.spnco.net/
1st International Exhibition of Textiles and Apparel Machinery, Equipment and Related Industries. The event, organised by Samee Pad Novin CO., will cover textile machinery, knitting machinery, sewing machines, embroidery machines, apparel machines and related accessories.
Contact Organizer
Samee Paad Novin Co.
No: 19, 5th floor, building No: 39,
Zafar Ave North Of naft Ave., Tehran, Iran
Tel: +98-21-26 40 99 02 – 5
Email: iranfair@spnco.net
Website: www.spnco.net