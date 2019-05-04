Italian textile machinery sector a major player at upcoming Techtextil

A significant contingent of Italian textile machinery companies on hand at the upcoming edition of Techtextil Frankfurt, the most important global event for technical fabrics.

The technical/innovative textile sector has developed at a very high pace in recent years. In 2010, global production of textiles for technical applications and nonwovens amounted to 37 billion euros, rising to 60 billion euros for 2018. In Europe, over 30% of textile sector revenues currently derive from the production of textiles designed for technical or innovative uses. Germany is the sector’s primary European producer, at roughly 6 euro billion euros.

Growth in the industry has resulted in a substantial increase in demand for specialized ad hoc machinery, with the product ranges of Italy’s textile machinery companies broadening to the new needs of customers operating in this specific sector. ACIMIT estimates that over 100 of its associated members are working for the sector.

The whole of the world’s textile machinery industry will come together in Frankfurt from May 14th to 17th at Techtextil, the primary event for technical fabrics. Around 30 Italian textile machinery companies are slated to exhibit in Germany. Of these, 15 will be on hand at the special exhibition area organized by the Italian Trade Agency and ACIMIT (Hall 3.0, booth B08-B10). These companies are all ACIMIT associated members: 4M Plants, Bematic, Bianco, Color Service, Corino, Fadis, Ferraro, Gualchieri e Gualchieri, Loptex, Mesdan, Sicam, Stalam, Textape, Unitech and Zappa.

Still, Italy’s machinery companies present in Germany represent just a part, albeit a significant one, of the total number of Italian producers of machinery for the technical textiles and non-woven fabrics sector. Visit the link http://www.acimit.it/PUB/ttmotore.htm on the ACIMIT website for a complete list of ACIMIT associated members operating in this sector.