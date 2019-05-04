Itema establishing a new technological leadership in technical textiles weaving

Itema announces the new Technical Textiles Division

Itema, the leading Italian manufacturer of best-in-class weaving machines, spare parts and integrated services, exhibiting at Techtextil (Hall 3.0, D05) announces an important contribution for the sector. In fact, Itema will seize the opportunity of the worldwide technical textiles flagship event to launch Itematech, the new company exclusively dedicated to producing weaving machines for the benefit of technical fabrics weavers.

With the aim of setting a new technological benchmark in technical textiles weaving by providing the market with the most comprehensive product offering to manufacture this highly specialized fabrics, Itema recently signed an agreement for the business lease of PTMT (formerly Panter), thus giving rise to Itematech.

Thanks to the strong know-how resulting from the merger of Itema and PTMT (formerly Panter) expertise and competences, Itematech will offer the widest range of best-in-class technological solutions to weave technical fabrics.

Technical fabrics manufacturers will now on find in Itematech a unique partner and technological reference point to meet and exceed all their needs when it comes to weaving the full range of technical applications.

The strategic alliance between the two historic weaving manufacturers leads to a complete and never-before-seen product portfolio, which ranges from negative and positive rapier, to air-jet and projectile weaving machines.

Technical fabrics industry differs significantly from standard fabrics production, since it involves highly innovative man-made raw materials and yarns and addresses end markets characterized by particular trends.

Always attentive to its Customers needs, Itema set up Itematech with the aim to provide to technical fabrics producers a partner capable of satisfying their specific requirements by offering the most complete weaving solutions range available in the market and the most skilled technical textiles team in the industry.

Discover more about Itematech and its unique technological offering by visiting Booth D05 in Hall 3.0 (joint booth with the Itema sole agent in Germany Elmatex).