Itema exhibited with latest innovations at GTex

Itema one of the largest privately-owned manufacturer of best-in-class weaving machines, spare parts and services, exhibiting at GTex (Hall 4 – D116) from January 26th to January 28th at the Karachi Expo Centre. ITEMA was participating for the first time with own booth at GTex Karachi.
Itema is uniquely positioned to offer textile manufacturers the top three weft insertion technologies: Rapier, Airjet and Projectile, in what is the most comprehensive portfolio on the market today to weave the widest range of fabrics. Itema was strongly committed to investing in the Pakistan market, providing highly innovative and technological products perfect to satisfy the growth potential and the requirements of the advanced weaving mills of the country.
In order to further demonstrate this commitment, in October 2017 in collaboration with Noon International as sales and after-sales service representative, the Italian-headquartered Company launched its first ITEMA Campus in Pakistan – a brand-new training centre opened in Lahore – equipped with the latest generation rapier R9500p and airjet A9500p.
Mr Franco Brambilla, Executive Director of Itema Middle East DMCC in Dubai and the head of sales and business development for Itema in Pakistan said on the occasion of opening the Company’s stand at the GTEX trade fair: “One of Itema’s targets for the near-term future is to be increasingly closer to Mills in Pakistan, supporting Customers with a complete offering of weaving machines, service and training. We strongly believe that we can provide Customers in the country with the right technology, tailor-made solutions and top performances, as well as real-time on-the-ground training – an overall win-win package which will undoubtedly further bolster Pakistani weavers’ renowned creativity and responsiveness to the ever-changing fast-paced demands of today’s textile market requirements and success worldwide.”
The company offers a range of products including; Rapier- R9500, R9500p, R9500terry, Airjet, A9500p. The visitors showed a lot of interest in Itema’s technological innovations by visiting Itema booth in Hall 4 – Stand D116.