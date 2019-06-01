ITEMA group innovation on stage at ITMA 2019

Itema recently launched Itematech – the new division dedicated to technical textiles born as a result of the agreement signed with PTMT (ex Panter) – will feature 3 stands and 11 weaving machines, plus more in partner’s booths. Itema will showcase on the ITMA global stage new innovations set to amaze worldwide weavers and experts.

– Itema unveils the Loom of the Future. The Itema Discovery, at ITMA as a concept, features breakthrough mechatronic platform and completely new weft insertion system to demonstrate Itema dedication to innovating the weaving industry

– The Second Generation of the Itema Airjet machine, the A9500-2, will be on show providing further increased speed, reliability and textile efficiency, including a machine version exclusively dedicated to bed sheeting weavers, the A9500-2bedsheeting, featuring one of the latest Itema in-house developments the SKYFRAME heald frames

– The Itema denim dedicated rapier machine R9500-2denim comes to ITMA equipped with the one-of-a-kind iSAVER™ that represents the unique real sustainable weaving tool in the weaving industry and with a further enhanced weft transfer system and innovative IOT solutions. The brand-new iBOOSTER package and iCARE system implement the most modern principles to provide unparalleled performances and predictive maintenance

– ITMA is the official stage for the R9500-2, the Second Generation of the Itema rapier, now providing significant energy consumption reduction and new valuable features to make weavers life even more easy

– Last but not least, the high-end terry market leader – the R9500terry is exhibited with all the unique technological highlights that make since longtime this machine the most reliable and versatile rapier terry machine on the market



A9500-2bedsheeting

Developed to provide even the most demanding bed sheeting weavers with an airjet weaving machine capable to reach the highest performances and to guarantee unparalleled fabric quality and design versatility, the Itema airjet A9500-2bedsheeting makes its debut at ITMA 2019. Coming within the framework of the Itema unique market positioning to develop weaving machines fine-tuned to weave a specific fabric, the A9500-2bedsheeting has been tailored on bed sheeting weavers desires.

Key machine components – such as main and tandem nozzles – have been redesigned along with the whole pneumatic platform to ensure superior performances in terms of speed coupled with superior fabric quality and textile efficiency.

Absolute new launch and core advancement featured on the A9500-2bedsheeting are the brand-new heald frames SKYFRAME – Itema exclusive proprietary technology – made of aluminium and carbon and designed by Itemalab in cooperation with Lamiflex. Itema invested on the development of its own airjet heald frames to answer its Customers specific needs. In fact, heald frames represent key components on airjet technology and the Itema SKYFRAME, thanks to its superior lightness and sturdiness, allows to run at the highest speeds without compromising reliability and resistance.



A9500-2

The second airjet weaving machine on display is the A9500-2, the Second Generation of the Itema airjet A9500 and A9500p. Summing up all the best features of its predecessors, the A9500-2 further enhance speed and machine performances.

Thanks to a new and optimized pneumatic platform, the weft insertion cycle is significantly improved leading to a quicker system response when handling air load and pressure guaranteeing minimized vibrations and higher structural reliability.

The whole machine structure has been revised to increase the air tank capacity ensuring superior textile performances even at the highest speeds.

The A9500-2 features the brand-new Bi-Power stretch nozzle which ensures perfect weft catching pick by pick. Compact, powerful and cordless, the Bi-Power stretch nozzle allows air consumption reduction and increased fabric quality by keeping the weft perfectly straight in the fabric.

The user-experience has been further optimized thanks to a new machine ergonomy with a lowered front frame to improve machine accessibility. Moreover, the new layout of the fabric formation area reduces style change downtime and enables easier maintenance operations.

The brand-new Itema SKYFRAME will be exhibited also on the A9500-2, ensuring the highest machine speeds whilst guaranteeing maximum reliability

R9500-2denim

Certainly, the loom who recently revolutionized denim weaving can’t be missing on show.

The denim dedicated rapier R9500-2denim that, since market launch at ITM 2018 in Istanbul has become a real market success, will be equipped with iSAVER™ – the Itemalab™ latest mechatronic marvel which completely eliminates the weft and warp waste on the left-hand side of the fabric. iSAVER™ represents the unique real and tangible innovation introduced in weaving since longtime. Establishing a new benchmark in sustainable weaving and guaranteeing a significant money saving, iSAVER™ is gathering an exceptional interest from worldwide denim weavers.

New innovative and cutting-edge solutions have been developed to further boost the R9500-2denim as the racehorse in its category and will be showcased during ITMA:

The Itema denim dedicated rapier machine, figures in hand, in real weaving conditions is the fastest on the market. At ITMA, the R9500-2denim comes with a further optimized weft transfer system that reflects what weavers always dreamed of: maximum speed and maximum reliability, together. The iBOOSTER package literally boosts machine’s performances, without compromising reliability. When running extremely fast, key rapier insertion system components are subject to considerable stress. Thanks to a deep materials study made by Itemalab, in close cooperation with Lamiflex, Itema succeeded in developing new reinforced tapes, sprocket wheels and micro smart coolers to ensure extended lifetime. Moreover, a revolutionary detection system through sensors and digital intelligence allows a real-time control of the components health status.

iCARE, part of the iBOOSTER package, is a future oriented system which – thanks to an advanced sensors mechanism – monitors in real-time the state of health of the Itema tapes and sprocket wheels suggesting possible adjustments or interventions through the machine latest generation console.iCARE brings significant benefits to the weavers, including the possibility to run the machine at the highest speeds without compromising components reliability and to adopt a future-oriented preventive maintenance solution.

R9500-2

The most successful rapier machine in recent history comes at ITMA in its Second Generation. The R9500-2 is ready to establish a new technological benchmark in rapier weaving by further improving key machine’s functionalities.Always working on improving Itema Customers’ benefits and to make weavers’ life easier, Itema focused in implementing on the Itema R95002 key advancements that now make this machine the most energy efficient rapier weaving machine on the market while ensuring best-in-class textile performances and fabric quality. Moreover, the R95002 – already renowned for its user-friendliness – has been further optimized to ensure the best user-experience ever.

The machine lubrication system and main mechanical components have been optimized to guarantee a considerable energy consumption reduction.

Moreover, the Itema R95002 is equipped in its standard configuration with a direct drive motor with oil cooling which ensures a double valuable advantage: reduced maintenance and energy saving.

The Itema best-in-class shed geometry is worldwide renowned for its uniqueness. Featuring the smallest shed in its category, the Itema shed geometry guarantees zero stop marks thus leading to superior fabric quality and top fabric hand-feel even when running at the highest speeds.

The R95002 features a lowered front frame to facilitate machine accessibility for the weaver when carrying out daily textile operations.

The weaver has a complete machine control through the brand-new latest generation, high-performance, super sensitive console which guarantees the highest reactivity and maximum reliability.

Monitoring the Itema weaving machines efficiency and performances has never been so easy. Thanks to the brand-new Itema plant management software iMANAGER, the plant manager can easily control and access machines data and statistics from computer or portable devices. iMANAGER is available for all the Itema machine models.

Two R9500-2 will be exhibited, the first equipped with top fancy beam and weaving a high-end shirting fabric and a wide Jacquard loom weaving a complex fancy furnishing style, field where Itema is traditionally recognized as best-in-class.

Three more R9500-2 machines will be on show at ITMA in Stäubli, Bonas and MEI booths.

R9500terry

Unmissable in the Itema booth is the R9500terry. The champion of the worldwide high-end terry weaving market comes to ITMA fully loaded with its famous and unique technological highlights to show its unparalleled textile versatility and superior fabric quality

OEM Spare Parts

In addition to Itema’s line-up of the latest and most innovative new weaving machines in the market, Itema will also feature its spare parts and after-sales support: fast and reliable service when it comes to offering Customers peace of mind through high-quality replacement parts, customized upgrade kits to optimize machine performance and retrofit latest Itema innovations on existing looms, electric, electronic and mechanic repairs to give new life to looms, as well as training to ensure Itema weavers get the most out of their weaving machines.



At ITMA, Itematech will exhibit 4 machines:

– The famous UniRap, capable to weave the widest range of carbon fiber and composite yarns, on show weaving a linen tape fabric (due to exhibition’s carbon fiber restrictions)

– The Hercules rapier machine – 380 cm – weaving a heavy filter fabric style

– The Hercules in extra-wide width – 550cm – running geotextile

– The R9500-2 – 280 cm – with FPA-Free Positive Appoach weft transfer weaving a complex filter fabric style