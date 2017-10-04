ITEMA training campus opening today in Pakistan

The ITEMA training campus inauguration ceremony is planned to be held today at Lahore, Pakistan. ITEMA, Italy together with Noon International have set up a State of the Art Training facility by the name of “ITEMA CAMPUS”. The project is initiated based on the keen interest of the ITEMA in Pakistan textile market showing their long term interest as well as benefits for the local textile weaving industry for its technical betterment and growth through trained manpower.

The inauguration ceremony is planned to be executed today; Wednesday, 4th October 2017 around 11:00 O’ clock, Pakistan standard time. The proceeding will include a welcome speech by the Noon International and introduction to ITEMA by Mr Christian Straubhaar the Group sales and Marketing Director. The Market trends and ITEMA developments will be shared by Mt Roberto Cortinovis who is the Product Marketing Manager at ITEMA. Later the speech addresses will be conducted by H.E. Stefano Pontercorvo the Ambassador of Italy in Pakistan and the chief guest Mr Aami Fayyaz Sheikh, the CEO of Kohinoor Mills Limited and Chairman of APTMA, Ms Diana Profir- The Head of Marketing and Communication at ITEMA is among the respected hosts who will be welcoming the event attendees at the inauguration which will then be followed by Italian lunch.

According to the official sources, the ITEMA CAMPUS will be providing the services including; Serving the existing and future potential customers by providing training on the latest Rapier R9500 and Air Jet A 9500 weaving machines; customized training modules which will be specific to each customer’s needs; serving the weaving customers by offering our facility for product development and trials; serving the support and backup by trained technical staff headed by a foreign delegate; and spare parts stock of emergency and running spares.