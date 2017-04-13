ITM- Where technologies meet

ITM is a traditional and one of the most appreciated places for the textile technology world. ITM Exhibitions, whose capacity and participants increase every passing day and flooded by the visitors from Turkey and around the world, is the biggest fair of Turkey and the third biggest of the world.

The sales of ITM 2018 that will be held on 14-17 April 2018 continues at full speed. Following the start of exhibition applications and sales on 20th September 2016, the increasing participation demands coming from the world brands also increased the occupancy rate of the exhibition area up to 80%. While the 3rd hall, in which the yarn machines will be displayed at ITM 2018 Exhibition, the majority of the halls for weaving (2nd hall), printing and digital printing (5th and 6th halls), knitting (7th and 8th halls) and dyeing and finishing (10th, 12th and 14th halls) are almost full as well.

ITM 2016 Exhibition held on 1-4 June 2016 was visited by 49.730 people from Turkey and 76 countries. The intense participation demand coming from the machine and accessory producers point out that ITM 2018 Exhibition will be the biggest ITM that has been held until today. According to the fact, about 80% of the places were reserved a year before. It shows that a significant increase will take place in terms of both exhibition area and a number of participants.