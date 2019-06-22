ITMA 2019: Saurer powers customers’ creation through its innovative solutions

Wattwil, 13 June 2019

Our motto for ITMA 2019 highlights our purpose – since Saurer’s inception, our innovations have been the driving force behind our customers’ creations – from yarns to garments, tires and artificial turf. For Saurer, this year’s exhibition marks the beginning of a new era. Over the past years, we have committed ourselves to gaining insight into our market and truly focusing on our customers’ needs. Based on our clients’ feedback, we have increased our product offering, marking further strides towards our goal of becoming a comprehensive solution provider. In response to customer requests, we now offer all staple fibre spinning solutions. Saurer’s overarching mill management system ties our offerings together: it allows all our customers to gain a detailed overview of their operations and makes optimisation easier.

While our E³ (energy, economics and ergonomics) principle still forms the basis of our design philosophy, we are now focusing on adding intelligent technology. Our machines’ self-learning features optimise the speed to suit the material being processed. The Saurer products within a given system can be linked, which saves on labour and makes production processes more efficient and less wasteful, with a major impact on profitability.

Data analysis made easy – for all our customers

Whether they are in spinning, embroidery or twisting, all our clients can benefit from Saurer’s mill monitoring system Senses to analyse production, quality and machine data. As an added advantage, this system is also compatible with third-party machines. Users can tap new optimisation potential by controlling the production process and making it more transparent.

Clients will also have the option of linking our machines and the new laboratory equipment from our Autolab series, which premieres at the exhibition, to the software platform. The powerful combination of analytical capacity gives the user a clear picture of all the processes making up their operation in real time.

Increased automation as a vital concept

As vital yarn characteristics are already determined during the preparation of the raw material, we set ourselves the goal to be able to control and manage the entire process, ensuring best sliver quality for the five end-spinning processes. With the addition of the new innovative Autocard and the draw frame Autodraw, we have further extended our spinning product portfolio.

As with all our products, we have also integrated automation technology in our embroidery machine. The new Automatic Rear Carriage adjustment helps in reducing the machine setting time while the intelligent thread watcher SmartMon drives the precise and fast detection of yarn breaks, on both shuttle and needle side, which drastically lowers mending costs.

Sensors are fundamental to any data collection effort. Saurer’s twisting machines will also feature an integrated device that measures tension and monitors yarn twist in industrial and carpet yarn as well as tire cord and staple fibre. This innovation is unrivalled on the market.

A time for festivities

This ITMA is also a special one for us, as several product lines as well as our service offering are celebrating anniversaries. The TechnoCorder has been in existence for 20 years, we launched the first Saurer ring-spinning machine 70 years ago and entered the embroidery sector one-and-a-half centuries ago with a manual machine. Over the decades, we have continuously adapted our products to ensure we are at the cutting edge of innovation.

Experts take the stage

On the occasion of these festivities held at ITMA 2019, we will have the pleasure of hosting a number of specialists who will provide insights into our sector, including:

– Thomas Weide, whose subject area is Textile Technology of Spinning, is from Hochschule Niederrhein, Mönchengladbach, and will speak on “Development in modern spinning technology” (11:30 on 21 June).

– Thomas Fröis, CEO of the start-up Textible and winner of the Futurezone Awards 2017 in the category Start-up of the Year. He will reveal how he built a successful business with his products, manufactured using shuttle embroidery (11:30 on 22 June).

– Dr Uwe Möhring, Managing Director of the renowned TITV Greiz, the Institute for Special Textiles and Flexible Materials, will hold a presentation entitled “New opportunities with embroidery in the field of smart textiles” (16:00 on 22 June).

– Daniel Bücher, Researcher at ITA, RWTH Aachen, will talk about “Artificial Intelligence ‒ decision systems for textile applications” (11:30 on 25 June).

– Dr Walter Arne, Fraunhofer ITWM, Kaiserslautern, and Erik Bell, ITA, RWTH Aachen, will present the latest on “Digital twins ‒ how to improve package dyeing” (16:00 on 25 June).

We are eager to welcome you to Stand B201 in Hall 6 at Fira de Barcelona to reveal the culmination of our hard work, share market insight as well as gain valuable knowledge about our sector by listening to our customers.