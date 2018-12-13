Jeanologia Joins Sustainable Apparel Coalition

Jeanologia, the Spanish company leader in development of sustainable and efficient technology, joins the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) and will use the group’s sustainability measurement suite of tools, the Higg Index, to drive environmental and social responsibility throughout its supply chain.

In its relationship with the SAC, Jeanologia will contribute both data and resources to support the Higg Index, which measures sustainability performance and drives supply chain transparency and decision-making to improve efficiency and sustainability impact. The Higg Index is an indicator-based suite of tools that enables suppliers, manufacturers, brands, and retailers to evaluate materials, products, facilities, and processes based on environmental performance, social labor practices, and product design choices.

With its membership in the SAC, Jeanologia joins more than 220 global brands, retailers, and manufacturers, as well as government, non-profit environmental organizations, and academic institutions, which are collectively committed to improving supply chain sustainability in the apparel, footwear, and textile industry.

Begoña García, Jeanologia R&D Sustainable Process team highlighted that “the transformation of the textile industry into a more sustainable one need to be done by bringing together all industry stakeholders. SAC is doing so setting up the necessary standards to measure sustainability performance of the complex textile manufacturing process. We, as part of these fascinating industry, want to join this transformation journey. Being part of the SAC we have the opportunity to strength our compromise with the environment and the people and participate in setting up the rules for a real and effective change.”



Mr Jason Kibbey, SAC CEO says, “We welcome the addition of Jeanologia to the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, and look forward to their participation in this industry-wide effort in sustainability. Having Jeanologia as part of the Coalition widens the scope of our impact within the industry and accelerates the change we’re making towards responsible industry actions.”

Leaders in the textile industry

Jeanologia leads the transformation of the textile industry with disruptive technologies: laser, G2 ozone and eflow technologies which are capable to enhance productivity, reduce water and energy consumption and eliminate damaging emissions and waste, guaranteeing ZERO contamination.

With presence in 60 countries across 5 continents, the company has the recognition of top fashion brands, big retailers and important manufacturing centers of garment finishing industry. Nowadays more than 35% of 5 billion of jeans produced every year in the world are made with Jeanologia technologies.

About the Sustainable Apparel Coalition

The Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) is an industry-wide group of over 220 leading apparel, footwear, and textile, brands, retailers, suppliers, service providers, trade associations, nonprofits/NGOs, and academic institutions working to reduce the environmental and social impacts of products around the world.

Through multi-stakeholder engagement, the SAC seeks to lead the industry toward a shared vision of sustainability built upon a common approach for measuring and evaluating apparel, footwear, and textile product sustainability performance that spotlights priorities for action and opportunities for technological innovation. The SAC was incorporated as a 501c(6) nonprofit organization and launched the groundbreaking Higg Index suite of tools in 2011.