Joint cooperation between Grasim and Rieter

Grasim Industries limited, a flagship company of Aditya Birla Group (ABG), which ranks amongst India’s largest private sector conglomerate and a global player in Viscose Staple Fibre (VSF), has added Rieter’s latest air-jet spinning machine J 26 at Textile Research and Development Centre (TRADC) in Kharach, Gujarat (India). This leads to a joint cooperation to explore the production of best quality air-jet spun yarns and fabrics made from VSF of Grasim and its blends.

The joint co-operation between Grasim and Rieter will provide benefits both in downstream processing and in the fabric. The conducted trials and development work results in distinct end products with yarns spun from mature technologies and sustainable fibers.

The state of the art TRADC is a pilot plant involved in addressing the downstream textile value chain and to provide comprehensive Research and Development (R&D) for all the VSF manufacturing units belonging to the ABG conglomerate. The technology center helps upholding ABG’s strong commitment towards contributing technological advancements and producing eco-sustainable products. TRADC’s Lifestyle Studio, which displays fabrics and garments primarily made of VSF of Grasim, is an additional highlight in the technology center.

The Rieter air-jet spinning machine J 26 includes unique characteristics that differentiate it from other air-jet machines. This machine coupled with industry benchmark autoleveler draw frame RSB-D 50 guarantees the perfect combination of spinning preparatory and end spinning system. The unique Com4®jet yarn structure that excels by its low pilling tendency, high washing resistance and dimensional stability offers great potential in the development of new, innovative products.