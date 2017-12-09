Joy set up new retail management systems

Lifestyle and fashion retailer Joy has partnered with Futura to roll out a new retail management and EPoS system, designed to help improve business resilience and head office decision making. Implemented within four weeks, the new solution supports enhanced customer interaction at the till, live transaction and stock visibility across the retail estate, and improved management control.

With the new system, Joy is able to automate stock replenishment, setting minimum and maximum stock levels to add further time-saving and accuracy benefits. An upgraded automated inter-branch transfer system is also helping to improve stock management across the business.

The solution also comes with an analysis tool which provides performance information covering branch, department and category data, with weekly trade reports and comparative information for previous time periods and year-to-date. Joy is also in the process of switching to a new web platform, taking advantage of Futura’s web integration software to bring together item, transaction and customer data within one system.

Darina O’Connor, merchandiser at Joy, commented: “New inventory management, merchandise planning and automated stock controls have delivered immediate benefits. It’s great – our favourite part of the system. With full stock visibility across the business, it’s accurate, easy to manage and simple to update.”