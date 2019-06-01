State of the Art technology and Best of Textile solutions for Warp Knitting, Warp Preparation and Technical Textiles

KARL MAYER can be found on Stand 8.0/B107 at the ITMA 2019 trade fair. This innovative textile machinery manufacturer will present here technical pioneering solutions for an efficient, flexible production in the fields of Warp Knitting, Warp Preparation and Technical Textiles, as well as new digital products of the sector‘s software trendsetter, KM.ON. Moreover, under the motto „Future of Textiles“ the company will present clever textile solutions for new, exciting applications and markets as well as contributions to the topic of sustainability. Progressive warp preparation technology for processing high-quality yarns and an experience world with fabrics full of creative ideas will round off KARL MAYER’s presence at ITMA.

Innovations for the entire warp preparation sector

KARL MAYER will showcase its new MULTI-MATIC® 32 for producing sample and short production warps. This new machine impresses with its excellent price-performance ratio and offers all the advantages of the KAMCOS® 2 platform. Thanks to the integrated OPC UA interface in particular, the machine can be digitally networked and the operating data can be collected in real time.

Warp-knitting machines with improved price-performance ratio and new textile products

In the field of raschel machines a new RSJ 4/1 EL will be premiered at ITMA. Offering 50 % more working width at the same, this machine is highly productive and uniquely flexible. Thanks to the EL technology, it is possible to ensure a rapid pattern change and to produce patterns with long repeats. For the development of new articles, the innovative model takes full advantage of the integration into the KM.ON eco system. This machine is the first representative which in the product category k.innovation, provides optimum support for the virtual textile development commonly used today.

Under the LACE.EXPRESS trademark, KARL MAYER launched the OJ series in 2016, perfectly tailored to the special needs of the apparel market. In Barcelona an OJ 91/1 B will be on show.

For double raschel technology, KARL MAYER will show how a new RDPJ 6/2 EL machine can be used to open up a previously unknown product world. The outstanding warp-knits are marketed under 4D-KNIT.SOLUTIONS. Eye-catching 4D-KNIT.SOLUTIONS articles can be seen in the „Future of Textiles“ area.

For tricot machines, the first three-bar HKS model with electronic guide bar control will be displayed. The new HKS 3-M-ON offers the same performance in terms of speed and design variety as the previous version, but thanks to an innovative gear solution it is faster and simpler during pattern change. Instead of pattern disks, it is only necessary to exchange data.

Premiere of a composite machine and innovative technical applications

KARL MAYER Technische Textilien GmbH is continuing to develop into a systems supplier for non-crimped fabrics (NCFs) and is launching a new line for producing thermoplastic unidirectional tapes (UD tapes).

In the „Future of Textiles“ area, the visitors will have the opportunity to see very promising applications for the textiles manufactured on the machines made by KARL MAYER Technische Textilien. The focus here is on the issue of concrete components reinforced with carbon or glass fibre NCFs rather than steel.

Expanding the portfolio of solutions of the digital brand KM.ON

At ITMA ASIA 2018, KARL MAYER launched its own digital brand, KM.ON, the associated digital product portfolio with eight categories, and the first solutions. Other offers will follow just in time for the next ITMA in Barcelona.

k.production is also launching its first product. This new digital tool combines a PDA system with a ticket system to enable any disruptions in production to be managed efficiently. Main advantages: Any problems can be dealt with quickly, and the root cause can be tackled rapidly by displaying the relevant sequence.

k.management enables the current production process to be viewed remotely and now includes a greater range of parameters. The key performance indicator, warp beam running time, is a new feature. It provides information quickly and clearly on imminent beam changes, and thus contributes to reducing downtimes and maintenance times.

The new features in the k.maintenance system focus on the topic of planned maintenance. With specified maintenance plans and active reminders of pending jobs, this tool should help to minimise the risk of machine breakdowns.

The k.innovation covers the first software developments, which will enable customers to shorten their time-to-market considerably by adapting their workflows and processes. For example, the software is not installed in situ but is used via a browser. This enables several users to cooperate.

The key for accessing all the KM.ON solutions, k.ey, has also been upgraded. It also enables KARL MAYER’s older machines, equipped with KAMCOS® 1, to be integrated as well as machines belonging to the Warp Preparation Business Unit.