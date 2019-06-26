KARL MAYER innovations at ITMA 2019

KARL MAYER started successfully into the ITMA week, its diverse exhibition area soon became the industry’s favourite meeting point. Nearly 1,000 visitors were counted alone during the first four days. The international guests were impressed by the modern design of the stand and by the concept behind the presentation. At ITMA 2019, KARL MAYER invites the visitors to embark on a voyage of discovery through the textile world of tomorrow.

An important issue in this context is digitization. „At ITMA in Barcelona it becomes clear again that the sector relies on digital solutions when it comes to process optimization and customer orientation. This is the reason why we are so happy about the lively response to the new solutions of our software start-up KM.ON“, says CEO Arno Gärtner.

Besides, with its exhibition, the innovative market leader builds a bridge from the machine to the textile and its applications and, thus, hits the mark. „Our show around the topic of ‚Future of Textiles‘ also attracts enormous interest. During the discussions with our clients and guests it becomes evident that our concept with a focus on innovative textile application examples in addition to our machine innovations, is successful. The textile world of experience offers inspiration for innovative application developments and thus approaches for new business opportunities “, explains Arno Gärtner with satisfaction.

The machine show impresses by highly efficient complete solutions for a production which will give the customers an important competitive edge also in the long term: flexible, trendsetting machines with excellent cost:benefit ratios for use in warp knitting, innovations in warp sampling and direct warping for the warp preparation sector, a completely new machine for composite materials. The machines are the subject of many specific project discussions and requests.

Interest is also high in KARL MAYER’s solutions regarding the responsibility for the protection of the environment. „We specifically show the implementation of our strategic core topic „Sustainability and environment“ at different exhibition islands: from energy-efficient machines, via the processing of resource-saving yarns up to sustainable warp-knitted fabrics and application concepts. One highlight is surely our machine novelty concerning the topic of ‚Sustainable Denim‘“, told Arno Gärtner in confidence.