KARL MAYER offering its global warp knitting

The next generation of the KARL MAYER Academy

New premises and a new profile for the KARL MAYER Academy in Obertshausen

Progress through training – especially in the warp knitting sector. Alongside its high-tech machinery, KARL MAYER is also offering its global warp knitting customers extensive know-how and expertise to enable them to optimally use the technical possibilities offered by the machines. This company has been running its own training centre for imparting knowledge and know-how for more than 50 years. KARL MAYER Academy now operates at locations in Germany, China and India, and is extremely successful.

The KARL MAYER Academy moved into its modern training centre at its headquarters in April 2019, and the training courses started up in the following May – with a tried-and-tested concept but at a completely new level. “We are now offering our customers courses to qualify them for manufacturing in a digital world, thus giving them the key to success in the future as well,” says Arno Gärtner, the CEO of KARL MAYER. Furthermore, the KARL MAYER Academy, with its bright, open architecture, is a place that will provide inspiration, “Our guests will feel comfortable here and will be able to get to know each other and exchange ideas,” says Arno Gärtner. Learning will become a real experience and a guarantee of the future success of KARL MAYER’s customers.

Modern rooms, first-rate equipment, the latest technology and up-to-date knowledge

The KARL MAYER Academy welcomes its guests in Obertshausen in a hall covering an area of 755 m², which offers a bright, learning-friendly atmosphere, modern architecture and technical equipment that has taken a quantum leap forward in terms of quality. Three separate classrooms, equipped with top-of-the-range training equipment, are available for efficiently providing training in small groups.

Specially designed high-tech production machines in the HKS series are available for practical training. “We have invested extensively in the machinery. The more the users understand the possibilities offered by our sophisticated technology, the more benefit they will gain from it,” says Christine Wolters, the Head of the KARL MAYER Academy. The training machines all offer the latest high-tech features, especially with regard to the drive, control and patterning technology. They can also be used to demonstrate the possibilities offered by the digital production of warp-knitted textiles.

The new KARL MAYER Academy also gives an insight into the digital features of KM.ON, and these systems extend the possibilities of increasing the efficiency of the customers’ own production processes. The training machines in the Academy are networked via k.ey – an industry PC combined with the relevant software – and provide access to KM.ON’s secure cloud systems.

Being creative – by exchanging ideas and testing in relation to production

The TEXTILE MAKERSPACE is located very close to the KARL MAYER Academy. The company’s own innovation platform is based on exchanging information and exploiting synergistic effects. It is available to creative pioneers in the textile and new technologies sectors, and provides space for testing, developing and lateral thinking. Its aims are to develop new applications even outside the traditional textile machinery sector, to act as the starting point for new ideas, and to produce the first visualisations of products. “Genuine, new textile applications are generated in an efficient, uniform process in our TEXTILE MAKERSPACE – from the initial thought process to the prototype. This enables product developers to arrive at innovative end-uses much more quickly,” says Michael Kieren, the main initiator of the TEXTILE MAKERSPACE. The proximity to the KARL MAYER Academy ensures that ideas are developed to suit the possibilities offered by industrial production. Fabrics with individual and extremely end-use-specific requirements in terms of yarns, patterns and characteristics can be tested on the production machines used for training, using all the company’s expertise