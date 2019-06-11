Kelheim Fibres joins CanopyStyle initiative for protection of endangered forests

At the CanopyStyle Brand Summit in Shanghai, the German viscose fibre manufacturer Kelheim Fibres announced that it is joining the CanopyStyle initiative. The CanopyStyle initiative aims to make sure that no wood from ancient and endangered forests is used for the production of viscose fibres by seamlessly documenting the supply chain. The initiative is actively supported by numerous leading fashion brands, such as H&M, Zara and Levi Strauss.

As a European producer, Kelheim Fibres already meets the requirements of the strict EU Timber Regulation and exclusively uses wood pulp from sustainable forestry with either FSC® or PEFC™ certification. Joining the CanopyStyle initiative is a logical next step which will deliver more transparency to customers and consumers.

In the past few months, we have looked deeply into the topic of sustainability and have been able to collect data that proves that we lead the industry in many aspects. In future we do not only want to communicate these achievements better but also will increase our efforts to consequently expand our position as the most sustainable viscose fibre manufacturer. Joining the CanopyStyle initiative is a first step and more are to follow!” says Matthew North, Commercial Director at Kelheim Fibres.