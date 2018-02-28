We know what you need- Barudan and Master Trading at GTex

Being the CEO of the company Mian Zameer Ahmad is confident in saying that “Just bring yourself to the Master Traders we will lead you to success because we know what you need.” Master Traders and Embroidery Works are dedicating its services to the nation in many products since last decade. The company believes in continuous improvement. With the passage of time Master Traders has enabled itself to enhance its abilities in order to serve the best to its customers.
During all these years, Master Traders has expanded to the major cities in Punjab and is looking forward to enhancing its network to Sindh by opening up its 1st office in Karachi by August 2010. Right now Master Traders is working in 4 major cities of Pakistan. The company is the sole distributor of Barudan in Pakistan. Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala and Karachi are the major cities the Master Traders are working in.
The company is presenting a number of products at Gtex Global Expo, from January 26 to 28 in Expo Center Karachi.
Operating with four major regional offices in Pakistan the company is offering a range of products for Pakistani market. These products include; Barudan Embroidery Machine for exports of garments Textile and for Pakistan Brand for Embroidery and Laser Cutting Product; Barudan Embroidery Machine (Japan); GMI Laser Cutting Machine (Itlay); Barudan Towel Haming Machine (Japan); and Wilcom Designing Software (Australia).