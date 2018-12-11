Kraig Labs signs agreement to import silkworms in Vietnam

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, a leading developer of spider silk-based fibers, has signed a key memorandum of understanding with the Institute of Biotechnology – Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (IoB-VAST) and the Vietnam Sericulture Research Centre (VSRC) to import and rear its transgenic silkworms in Vietnam.

The agreement provides a location, skilled workers, security, and necessary oversight, for the company to import and begin testing its first batch of recombinant spider silk silkworm eggs in Vietnam.

Under this agreement, the VSRC will provide professional manpower for hatching, caring and nurturing of the silkworms, while IoB-VAST will provide a secure location to receive, store, and preserve the company’s transgenic silkworms, in accordance with Vietnam’s regulations.

According to the company, the previously reported authorizations, from key Vietnamese central government ministries, established guidelines for the importation of the company’s transgenic silkworms. In addition to leveraging the expertise and capacities of IoB-VAST and VSRC, this agreement provides the structure and regulatory compliance to address those regulatory requirements.

Ms Kim Thompson, CEO and founder said, “We’re honored to work with the Institute of Biotechnology and the Vietnam Sericulture Research Center, undertaking work that we believe will revolutionize silk production and make significant impacts on consumer products.”

The company is now preparing to send key team members, including production staff, to accompany the first batch of transgenic silkworm eggs, on their trip from Kraig Labs’ US headquarters to Vietnam.