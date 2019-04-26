Kufri Textile Brand – Branching Out

For five years, Kufri has been a preferred source for designers and design lovers searching eye catching and sustainable fabrics, all of which are handloom-woven in India in rural co-ops. This spring, founder Mili Suleman is expanding Kufri beyond just textiles and pillows (though here are some beautiful new minimalistic additions), applying the same handmade care and principles of wabi-sabi (a Japanese word meaning the acceptance of imperfections) to wallpaper, furniture, lamps, and lighting. Suleman says, “It’s almost like a challenge, really—a personal challenge. Who is Kufri beyond just handwoven textiles?”

Designers and customers who make an appointment will see it all come together in Kufri’s first physical retail space, located at the outskirts of the Design District, which greets visitors with a styled showroom where everything, from the hand painted wallpaper to the Yves Klein-blue ceramic lamp can be purchased on the spot.

Suleman said, “It’s going to be a definitely intimate experience and environment. We will nearly be move string weaving in-house whilst designers come, so that they really make that connection.”