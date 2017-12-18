Large number of Pakistani companies participating in Heimtextil 2018

Messe Frankfurt is the world’s leading trade fair, congress and event organizer with its own exhibition site and organizes world most inspiring textile exhibitions on periodic basis. Hemitextil 2018 is the upcoming event from the company that is all set to exhibit in January 9 to 12, 2018 at the Messe Frankfurt, Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage-1,60327 Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

This time the event had booked additional hall level 4.2 that will present furnishing and upholstery fabrics. In the past few events, the trade show has shown a prominent increase in the number of high-quality suppliers of furnishing and upholstery fabrics and now the upcoming season is expected to set a new milestone for the service providers of the industry.

World’s leading textile based companies are all set to display their products at the exhibition. The session of 2018 of the Heimtextil aimd to become a starting point for the interior design trends, the Theme Park gives an overview of current market developments and Trends 2018/2019. In cooperation with Heimtextil, international design and trend experts have analyzed current trends at the global level and established trend themes that will be showcased in detail at the Theme Park. For more details the visitors can visit the Theme Park in hall 6.0 at the venue.

Apart from world’s leading countries there are a large number of companies from Pakistan who are participating in the event. The list of these companies is as followed:

– AA FABRICS

– Abdul Ahad Textile Mills PVT Ltd.

– A.B. EXPORTS (Pvt) Ltd.

– Adamjee Textile Mills (Pvt) Ltd.

– Essak & Sons Home Textiles

– Afroze Textile Industries (Pvt) Ltd.

– Ahmad Manufacturing Corporation (Pvt) Limited

– Ahmad Weaving

– A.I. Textiles

– Akkar International

– AKSA Tex Style Industries

– Al-Azmat Private Limited

– Al Barka Fabrics (Pvt) Ltd.

– Alfalah Textiles

– Al-Ghani International

– Al-Ghousia Industries

– Al Hadi Textile (Pvt.) Ltd.

– Al-Hafeez Enterprises

– Ali Textiles

– Al-Karam Textile Mills (Pvt) Ltd.

– Al Karam Towel Industries (Pvt) Ltd.

– Alpine Contex

– Al Quresh Fabrics (Pvt) Ltd.

– Al Raheem Textile

– Al-Rahim Textile Industries

– Alrehman Cloth Export (Pvt) Ltd.

– A.L.U. International

– Ameer Enterprises

– Arm Textile

– Arshad Corporation (Pvt) Ltd.

– Arzoo Textile Mills Limited

– Asacotex

– Asad Enterprises

– Ashabi Textile Mills

– Ashar International (Pvt.) Ltd.

– Ashraf Textile Industries

– Aspen Textile (Pvt.) Ltd.

– Ayoob Textile Mills Ltd.

– Azam Textiles

– Bari Textile Mills (Pvt) Ltd.

– Best Exports (Pvt) Ltd.

– Bharara Textiles

– Bismillah Textiles Ltd.

– Bismillah Towel Industries

– Canaria Tex (PVT) LTD

– CE Textiles (Pvt.) Ltd.

– Chaudhry Fabrics

– Chawala Enterprises

– Combined Industries

– Continental Textiles (Pvt) Ltd.

– Dalal Industries (Pvt) Ltd.

– Decent Textiles

– Diwan Towels Industries

– Ellahi Fabrics

– Esquire Garments

– Essatex Industries

– ES Tex International

– Faisal Industries

– Faisal Mustafa Textile Mills (Pvt) Ltd.

– Falcon Textiles

– Fashion Art International

– Fashion Knit Industries

– Fatex Home Textile Exporters

– Fatima Weaving Mills (Pvt) Ltd.

– Fazal Sardar Textile Mills

– F.B. Industries

– Ganitex International

– General Textile Corporation

– Ghazali Textile Industries

– Gohar Textile Mills (Pvt) Ltd.

– Grace Knitwear (Pvt) Limited

– Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd.

– Haadyia Textile

– Habib Calico Weaving Ind. (Pvt) Ltd.

– Haji Rafiuddin Waliuddin

– Hamza Textile

– Hamza Weaving Factory

– Haroon Corporation

– Haroon Fabrics (Pvt) Ltd.

– H.A.R. Textile Mills (Pvt) Limited

– Hasham Towel

– HBR Textile Industries

– Hira Terry Mills Ltd.

– Homecare Textiles

– HOME FUSION

– Home Styles Pvt. Ltd.

– A.R. Hosiery Works

– Hudabia Textile

– Huqas Corporation

– Hussain Home Textile

– Hussain Textiles

– Ihsan Cotton Products (Pvt.) Ltd.

– Iman Di Sheikh Establishment

– Imperial Towel Industries Pvt. Ltd.

– Indus Home Limited

– Insaf Enterprises

– Interasia Textiles

– International Textile Limited

– Jawwad Industries

– Jeea Ahsen Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

– J.K. Group of Companies

– Kamal Fabrics

– Kamal Hosiery Mills (Towel Division)

– Kamal Ltd.

– Kamal Textile Mills

– Kam International

– Kamran Textiles (Pvt.) Ltd.

– Kausar Processing Industries (Pvt) Ltd.

– K.B. Enterprises

– Khizra Fabrics

– Khurshid Textiles

– Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd.

– Lakhany Silk Mills (Pvt) Ltd.

– LAL Industries

– Liberty Mills Limited

– Linen Home Ltd.

– Lucky Impex

– Lucky Textile Mills Limited

– Machtrade Corporation

– Magna Processing Industries (Pvt) Ltd.

– Maguari Textile

– Maheen Textile Mills (Pvt.) Ltd.

– Mahroz Textile Industries

– Majeed Fabrics (Pvt) Ltd.

– Mariam Fabrics

– Master Textile Mills Ltd.

– Mega Cotton Textiles

– Meher Industries

– Mestex Linens (Pvt) Ltd.

– Mian Ghous Bux (Pvt) Ltd.

– Mian Noor Textile Industries

– M.K. International

– M.K.Sons (PVT) LTD.

– Mount Fuji Textiles Limited

– Mubashar Corporation (Pvt) Ltd.

– Mubeen Maqbool Industries

– Mujtaba Textiles

– Multimat Int.

– Mustaqim Dyeing and Printing Ind. (PVT) Ltd.

– Naseem Fabrics

– The National Silk & Rayon Mills Ltd.

– Nazeer Dyeing & Bleaching

– New Zeenat Textile Mills

– Niagara Mills (Pvt) Ltd.

– Nimra Textile (Pvt.) Ltd.

– Nishat Mills Ltd.

– Nishitex Enterprises

– Noor Fatima Fabrics (Pvt) Ltd.

– Noorpur Industries

– Orient Textile Mills (Pvt.) Ltd

– Paul Textiles & Towel Industries

– Pearl Fabrics Company

– Progressive Textiles (Private) Limited

– Qasim Weaving

– Quality Impex

– Abdur Rahman Corporation (PVT) Ltd.

– Rainbow Hosiery Pvt. Ltd.

– Rainbow Industries

– Ranyal Textiles

– Rizwan Enterprises

– ROOMI TEX

– Rustam Towel (Pvt) Ltd.

– Saad Textile Mills (Pvt) Ltd.

– Sadaqat Limited

– SAH Enterprises Inc.

– Saleem Textile

– Salman Textile

– Samaavia Industries

– Samira Fabrics (Pvt) Limited

– Santex Industrie

– Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd

– Saya Weaving Mills (Pvt) Ltd.

– Shaddan Enterprises

– Shahab Textiles/Canada Textiles Inc.

– Shalimar Cotton Export (Pvt) Ltd.

– Shehzad Enterprises

– Silver Textile Factory

– Sitara Textile Industries Ltd.

– Sky Industries

– Sohail Weaving Industries

– Subhan Fabrics

– Subhantex (Pvt.) Limited

– Sufi Weaving Industries (Pvt) Ltd.

– Sylvana Pakistan (A Division of Feroz Feeds Ltd.)

– Tee Zee Textile

– Terry Tex International

– Tex Art Enterprises

– Texcot International

– Texlynx

– TEXTILE CHANNEL

– Textile Connections

– Tex World – Bath Fashion

– Three Stars Hosiery Mills (Pvt) Ltd.

– Towellers Limited

– Unibro Industries Limited

– Union Fabrics (Pvt.) Ltd.

– Union Textile Industries

– United Textile Printing Industries ( Pvt ) Ltd.

– United Towel Exporters (Pvt) Ltd.

– Waqas Textile

– Weavers International

– Wintex Exports (Pvt.) Ltd.

– Wintex (Pvt.) Ltd

– Yahya M. Yousuf Bari

– Zafar Fabrics (Pvt) Ltd.

– Zaman Textile Mills Ltd.

– Zara Textiles (Pvt) Ltd.

– ZIS Textile Pvt. Ltd.

– Zulfiqar Weaving and Towel

For more details about the participating companies click here!