Large number of Pakistani companies participating in Heimtextil 2018

Large number of Pakistani companies participating in Heimtextil 2018

Heimtextil 2018
Heimtextil 2018

Messe Frankfurt is the world’s leading trade fair, congress and event organizer with its own exhibition site and organizes world most inspiring textile exhibitions on periodic basis. Hemitextil 2018 is the upcoming event from the company that is all set to exhibit in January 9 to 12, 2018 at the Messe Frankfurt, Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage-1,60327 Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

This time the event had booked additional hall level 4.2 that will present furnishing and upholstery fabrics. In the past few events, the trade show has shown a prominent increase in the number of high-quality suppliers of furnishing and upholstery fabrics and now the upcoming season is expected to set a new milestone for the service providers of the industry.

World’s leading textile based companies are all set to display their products at the exhibition. The session of 2018 of the Heimtextil aimd to become a starting point for the interior design trends, the Theme Park gives an overview of current market developments and Trends 2018/2019. In cooperation with Heimtextil, international design and trend experts have analyzed current trends at the global level and established trend themes that will be showcased in detail at the Theme Park. For more details the visitors can visit the Theme Park in hall 6.0 at the venue.

Apart from world’s leading countries there are a large number of companies from Pakistan who are participating in the event. The list of these companies is as followed:

– AA FABRICS
Abdul Ahad Textile Mills PVT Ltd.
A.B. EXPORTS (Pvt) Ltd.
Adamjee Textile Mills (Pvt) Ltd.
Essak & Sons Home Textiles
Afroze Textile Industries (Pvt) Ltd.
Ahmad Manufacturing Corporation (Pvt) Limited
Ahmad Weaving
A.I. Textiles
Akkar International
AKSA Tex Style Industries
Al-Azmat Private Limited
Al Barka Fabrics (Pvt) Ltd.
Alfalah Textiles
Al-Ghani International
Al-Ghousia Industries
Al Hadi Textile (Pvt.) Ltd.
Al-Hafeez Enterprises
Ali Textiles
Al-Karam Textile Mills (Pvt) Ltd.
Al Karam Towel Industries (Pvt) Ltd.
Alpine Contex
Al Quresh Fabrics (Pvt) Ltd.
Al Raheem Textile
Al-Rahim Textile Industries
Alrehman Cloth Export (Pvt) Ltd.
A.L.U. International
Ameer Enterprises
Arm Textile
Arshad Corporation (Pvt) Ltd.
Arzoo Textile Mills Limited
Asacotex
Asad Enterprises
Ashabi Textile Mills
Ashar International (Pvt.) Ltd.
Ashraf Textile Industries
Aspen Textile (Pvt.) Ltd.
Ayoob Textile Mills Ltd.
– Azam Textiles
Bari Textile Mills (Pvt) Ltd.
Best Exports (Pvt) Ltd.
Bharara Textiles
Bismillah Textiles Ltd.
Bismillah Towel Industries
Canaria Tex (PVT) LTD
CE Textiles (Pvt.) Ltd.
Chaudhry Fabrics
Chawala Enterprises
Combined Industries 
Continental Textiles (Pvt) Ltd.
Dalal Industries (Pvt) Ltd.
Decent Textiles
Diwan Towels Industries
Ellahi Fabrics
Esquire Garments
Essatex Industries
ES Tex International
Faisal Industries
Faisal Mustafa Textile Mills (Pvt) Ltd.
Falcon Textiles
Fashion Art International
Fashion Knit Industries
Fatex Home Textile Exporters
Fatima Weaving Mills (Pvt) Ltd.
Fazal Sardar Textile Mills
F.B. Industries
Ganitex International
General Textile Corporation
Ghazali Textile Industries
Gohar Textile Mills (Pvt) Ltd.
Grace Knitwear (Pvt) Limited
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd.
Haadyia Textile
Habib Calico Weaving Ind. (Pvt) Ltd.
Haji Rafiuddin Waliuddin
Hamza Textile
Hamza Weaving Factory
Haroon Corporation
Haroon Fabrics (Pvt) Ltd.
H.A.R. Textile Mills (Pvt) Limited
Hasham Towel
HBR Textile Industries
Hira Terry Mills Ltd.
Homecare Textiles
HOME FUSION
Home Styles Pvt. Ltd.
A.R. Hosiery Works 
Hudabia Textile
Huqas Corporation
Hussain Home Textile
Hussain Textiles
Ihsan Cotton Products (Pvt.) Ltd.
Iman Di Sheikh Establishment
Imperial Towel Industries Pvt. Ltd.
Indus Home Limited
Insaf Enterprises
Interasia Textiles
International Textile Limited
Jawwad Industries
Jeea Ahsen Textiles Pvt. Ltd.
J.K. Group of Companies
Kamal Fabrics
Kamal Hosiery Mills (Towel Division)
Kamal Ltd.
Kamal Textile Mills
Kam International
Kamran Textiles (Pvt.) Ltd.
Kausar Processing Industries (Pvt) Ltd.
K.B. Enterprises
Khizra Fabrics
Khurshid Textiles
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd.
Lakhany Silk Mills (Pvt) Ltd.
LAL Industries
Liberty Mills Limited
Linen Home Ltd.
Lucky Impex
Lucky Textile Mills Limited
Machtrade Corporation
Magna Processing Industries (Pvt) Ltd.
Maguari Textile
Maheen Textile Mills (Pvt.) Ltd.
Mahroz Textile Industries
Majeed Fabrics (Pvt) Ltd.
Mariam Fabrics
Master Textile Mills Ltd.
Mega Cotton Textiles
Meher Industries
Mestex Linens (Pvt) Ltd.
Mian Ghous Bux (Pvt) Ltd.
Mian Noor Textile Industries
M.K. International
M.K.Sons (PVT) LTD.
Mount Fuji Textiles Limited
Mubashar Corporation (Pvt) Ltd.
Mubeen Maqbool Industries
Mujtaba Textiles
– Multimat Int.
Mustaqim Dyeing and Printing Ind. (PVT) Ltd.
Naseem Fabrics
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Ltd.
Nazeer Dyeing & Bleaching
New Zeenat Textile Mills
Niagara Mills (Pvt) Ltd.
Nimra Textile (Pvt.) Ltd.
Nishat Mills Ltd.
Nishitex Enterprises
Noor Fatima Fabrics (Pvt) Ltd.
Noorpur Industries
Orient Textile Mills (Pvt.) Ltd
Paul Textiles & Towel Industries
Pearl Fabrics Company
Progressive Textiles (Private) Limited
Qasim Weaving
– Quality Impex
Abdur Rahman Corporation (PVT) Ltd.
Rainbow Hosiery Pvt. Ltd.
Rainbow Industries
Ranyal Textiles
Rizwan Enterprises
ROOMI TEX
Rustam Towel (Pvt) Ltd.
Saad Textile Mills (Pvt) Ltd.
Sadaqat Limited
SAH Enterprises Inc.
Saleem Textile
Salman Textile
Samaavia Industries
Samira Fabrics (Pvt) Limited
Santex Industrie
Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd
Saya Weaving Mills (Pvt) Ltd.
Shaddan Enterprises
Shahab Textiles/Canada Textiles Inc.
Shalimar Cotton Export (Pvt) Ltd.
Shehzad Enterprises
Silver Textile Factory
Sitara Textile Industries Ltd.
Sky Industries
– Sohail Weaving Industries
Subhan Fabrics
Subhantex (Pvt.) Limited
Sufi Weaving Industries (Pvt) Ltd.
Sylvana Pakistan (A Division of Feroz Feeds Ltd.)
Tee Zee Textile
Terry Tex International
Tex Art Enterprises
Texcot International
Texlynx
TEXTILE CHANNEL
Textile Connections
Tex World – Bath Fashion
– Three Stars Hosiery Mills (Pvt) Ltd.
Towellers Limited
Unibro Industries Limited
Union Fabrics (Pvt.) Ltd.
Union Textile Industries
United Textile Printing Industries ( Pvt ) Ltd.
United Towel Exporters (Pvt) Ltd.
Waqas Textile
Weavers International
Wintex Exports (Pvt.) Ltd.
– Wintex (Pvt.) Ltd
Yahya M. Yousuf Bari
Zafar Fabrics (Pvt) Ltd.
Zaman Textile Mills Ltd.
Zara Textiles (Pvt) Ltd.
ZIS Textile Pvt. Ltd.
Zulfiqar Weaving and Towel

For more details about the participating companies click here!

