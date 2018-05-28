Lectra exhibits a revolutionary digital cutting solution – Cutting Room 4.0

On Tuesday, May 22, 2018 Lectra played host to Texprocess America attendees to the first glance of the latest cutting room 4.0, an innovative combination of digital platform and brand new state of the art single ply cutting machine, at the official ceremony followed by its public demonstration.

The Lectra Cutting Room 4.0 facilitates fashion & apparel and furniture industries with abilities in on-demand manufacturing and made-to-order. The made-to-order solution is available commercially for furniture market and in late 2018 will be available for the fashion & apparel market.

Cutting Room 4.0 will revolutionize the way that furniture and fashion & apparel brands, retailers, and manufacturers do business in the new digital era.