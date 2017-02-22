Lectra presents new vector model to boost productivity

Lectra, a leader in integrated technology solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and composite materials, has developed an all-new Vector fabric-cutting solution that aims to help suppliers address the challenges of manmade materials.

Lectra’s VectorAuto iX6 is specially designed to cut synthetics, with an ultra-precision cutting head to produce perfectly cut parts for interior and seat components, optimising the cost per cut part. The new cutter is said to increase cutting capacity by 20% or more, compared to models currently available on the market, according to the manufacturer. The increase in productivity is achieved by minimising the risk of layers fusing, which enables a greater number of plies to be cut, the company reports.