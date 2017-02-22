Lectra’s latest fashion PLM solution

Lectra, a world leader in integrated technology solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and composite materials, receives a glittering result in WhichPLM’s recent benchmark evaluation for the newest version of Lectra Fashion PLM which extends the scope from design and product development to production for retailers, manufacturers, and brands.

Providing greater visibility over fabric management and collection development processes, and guiding companies towards making the right decisions before production, Lectra’s extremely capable PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) platform scored at, or above, the industry average in all of the 43 functional areas WhichPLM measured, achieving the highest-scoring solution evaluated by WhichPLM to date.