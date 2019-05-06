Lenzing Group Sustainability Report 2018 launched

Lenzing’s mission: Greening up the value chain. Putting the Sustainable Development Goals into practice. Partnering with US brands in Earth Day campaign to plant trees

For the Lenzing Group, sustainability is a core value, key business driver and stimulus for innovation. In its new Sustainability Report, which was sent on Earth Day, April 22, readers learnt about the wide range of activities the company is engaged in pursuing its mission of greening up the value chain. The Report is entitled “Partner for Change”, a concept that also inspires the latest TENCELTM campaign on occasion of Earth Month, launched on April 1, 2019 and continued till April 30, 2019.

“The Lenzing Group is a champion in partnering with the partners along the value chain. Therefore consumers can be certain of one thing: The purchase of a product with fibers from Lenzing, such as LENZINGTM ECOVEROTM and TENCELTM lyocell fibers, will also translate into a positive contribution to a better world. This is Lenzing’s major contribution to greening up the value chain”.

Putting the Sustainable Development Goals into practice

Climate change permeated much of the conversation on sustainable development at the World Economic Forum in Davos 2019. As a member of the World Economic Forum’s Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, Lenzing Group CEO Doboczky signed the WEF’s open letter to world government leaders urging greater collaboration to accelerate outcomes in the race against climate change. The company has also signed the UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, committing to a reduction in aggregate greenhouse gas emissions of 30 percent, compared to 2017. Businesses are encouraged to play their part in realizing the SDGs by incorporating the goals into their business model.

“The Lenzing Group sees its pioneering role in the textile and nonwovens industries as an opportunity to contribute to the achievement of sustainable development goals.

The “Naturally positive” sustainability strategy supports in particular SDGs 7, 9, 12, 13, 15, and 17. Led by the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Lenzing continues its efforts by investing more than EUR 100 mn in sustainable production technology by 2022.

Partnering with US brands in Earth Day campaign to plant trees

Sustainability is an increasingly important element of Lenzing’s brand promise. The current TENCELTM Earth Month Campaign “From Trees, For Trees” is a brand collaboration supporting the replanting of trees in the California forests recently devastated by last year’s wildfires that burned over c of forest.