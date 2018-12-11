Lenzing supports initiatives against climate change

The Lenzing Group, a manufacturer of wood-based fibers, is expanding its focus on sustainability and supporting several initiatives by global companies to promote better climate protection. These initiatives are addressed to the members of the government who are meeting this week at the Climate Change Conference in Katowice to advance the 2015 Paris climate goals.

Mr Stefan Doboczky, Lenzing CEO, as a member of the WEF CEO Climate Leaders, has signed an open letter offering and encouraging stronger cooperation with governments and other stakeholders. This letter has been signed by 50 chief executives who are committed to more climate-friendly corporate governance in the World Economic Forum (WEF), representing $ 1.5 trillion in revenue.

Mr Stefan Doboczky, CEO of the Lenzing Group said, “In the shift to a climate-resilient economic system with low greenhouse gas emissions, the private sector is playing a more significant role than before. This requires partnerships with other companies, governments and civil society. The Lenzing Group is addressing its sustainability leadership role as a specialty fiber manufacturer with a strong presence throughout the textiles, cosmetics and hygiene industries and is helping to achieve the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement 2015. Together with our partners, we focus on quickly implementable solutions. One of these is the conversion of coal-fired boilers to gas boilers at our Nanjing plant in China, which we have just started. ”

The second initiative supported by the Lenzing Group is the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, which presented 43 companies, including leading fashion brands and textile manufacturers, in Katowice today. The charter focuses on the central role that the fashion industry plays as an emitter and as a greenhouse gas avatar.

Mr Robert van de Kerkhof, Marketing Manager and Chief Sales Officer of the Lenzing Group says, “To bring the fashion industry climate change charter to life, signatories are working together to decarbonise production, select climate-friendly materials and low-carbon transport, and develop models for the circular economy. The Lenzing Group is ready to take on the challenges of the industry and become a leader, for example by reducing its CO2 emissions by 30 percent by 2030. With the REFIBRA ™ technology, the Lenzing Group already offers a highly effective cycle model that uses tailings from the production of cotton clothing as raw material to produce a new, high quality fiber. ”

These initiatives underline the ambitions of the Lenzing Group together with other partners to make the textile industry as well as the cosmetics and hygiene sector greener.