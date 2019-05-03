Luwa Air Engineering AG – a strong partner with a worldwide presence

Competent and efficient air engineering is of crucial importance for production quality and performance in textile mills.

New technologies and ever more advanced and faster machines place higher and higher demands in the industry. An efficient air control system is all the more important for quality and performance in production. Luwa offers competent and extensive know-how – for air handling, air direction, air cleaning, air disposal as well as heat recovery. The capability to open up new market segments, the dynamic innovative force, constant integration of the latest technologies and findings into the manufacturing of products and system solutions, together with its international presence make Luwa an attractive market partner.As a company with a sense of responsibility, Luwa places great importance on a careful approach to the environment.The company pays attention to the greatest possible protection of natural resources in the manufacture of its products and systems. The use of non-renewable raw materials is kept to a minimum, energy consumption and emissions are reduced as far as possible. Latest developments assisting to this task are the B610 Air Fan and LoomLite for weaving.



Now, as in the future, the name Luwa stands for outstanding customer benefit, economic quality and fit-for-purpose technology. Our aim is to continually re-define the boundaries of what is feasible and what is possible and we can depend on the support of a qualified team that always puts the interests of the customer at the center of attention. More than 80 products and systems especially designed to the need of the global textile industry wait to be implemented in your plant.

If it is optimal solutions in air technology that you are looking for, speak to us.



B610 highest efficient Fan in Textile Industry (2/3)

– 50 to 70 % of electrical power of a textile air conditioning plant is consumed by axial flow fans

– Luwa focuses on conserving energy of the equipment used in air conditioning plants