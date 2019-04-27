Mali strives to add value to cotton

In 2018, Mali’s economy could have raked in some $1.6 billion dollars only if the authorities had industrial processing units to add value to cotton. Africa’s top cotton producer is the West African nation, but lacks investment in the sector means i.e. local farmers are short-changed.

During the latest season, Mali recorded a cotton crop harvest of 700,000 tonnes. For that reason, the association of African cotton growers is making a passionate appeal to leaders to boost processing of the crop.

Records say with internal consumption on the continent, it can continue to promote growth and facilitates Agenda 2063.