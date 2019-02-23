Marco Mori new Chief Financial Officer of SSM AG

SSM Textile Machinery based in Horgen (Switzerland), is a subsidiary of the Rieter Group.

SSM Schärer Schweiter Mettler AG has appointed Mr Marco Mori as Chief Financial Officer. He has started as of February 1st 2019 as CFO and member of the management team of the SSM Group. Mr Mori holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Applied Sciences in Southern Switzerland (SUSPI) and has many years of experience in finance and controlling.

SSM welcomes Mr Mori and wishes him a good start and a lot of success and fulfillment in his new function.