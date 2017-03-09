Market for UV protective clothing grows as skin cancer rates soar

Expansion in the market has also been aided by improvements in the functionality and appearance of UV protective clothing. In the early 2000s the majority of items were heavy and dark and lacked style and comfort. But many items on the market today are fashionable as well as functional, and such garments are available in a wide variety of colours, prints and styles.

In addition, the range of clothing items available has expanded to include athletic wear, casual wear and outdoor sports wear. In the case of athletic wear and outdoor sports wear in particular, UV protective clothing is now being worn for a wide range of activities, including climbing, cycling, fishing, football, golf, hiking, kayaking, sailing, skiing, surfing, swimming and tennis.

UV protective garments on offer at the premium end of the market boast a number of performance features in addition to UV protection — including antimicrobial action, comfort stretch and moisture management. Some of these products are also highly versatile as they can be worn as casual wear, sportswear and even fashion wear.